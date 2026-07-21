Ee Lyn Khoo

Ee Lyn leads Avalara's global People and Culture team, responsible for helping Avalara execute our business strategy through initiatives related to the people and culture of our company. Ee Lyn brings two decades of human resources, talent management, and diversity and inclusion experience to Avalara. She has held human resources leadership roles at global companies, including Amazon and General Mills. Most recently, Ee Lyn served as chief people officer at Redfin. Ee Lyn has extensive experience solving tough problems and building trust. She's proven herself to be a data-driven leader who isn't afraid to think outside the box.