Greg Chapman

EVP, AvaTax General Management
Greg is responsible for leading Avalara’s AvaTax business and international operations, including Europe and Brazil. He joined Avalara in 2013 with a background in building business development strategies for technology companies, including leading business development efforts for Amazon in Europe. In addition to his proven track record in accelerating growth while leading Avalara’s business development and partner management operations, Greg has deep expertise in helping business partners grow their operations through SaaS partnerships.