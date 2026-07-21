Jayme Fishman

Jayme heads up Avalara’s overall corporate and product strategy, including the product management teams, while also managing and growing Avalara’s products. He has an extensive background in helping global companies understand and manage their tax compliance, and more than two decades of experience in tax technology, consulting, product development, and business management. Before joining Avalara, Jayme was responsible for leading the development and expansion of the software division at Ryan, a global tax services firm. He also previously served as senior vice president of sales, marketing, and professional services at Taxware.