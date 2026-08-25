Support benefits
Implementation benefits
Product comparison
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STANDARD
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PRIORITY
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ENTERPRISE
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Can be purchased with Guided Implementation
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*Included with the purchase of Guided Implementation
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TRAINING
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Self-paced training
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Expert-led webinars
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ISSUE RESOLUTION
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Self-serve Knowledge Centre
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Support availability
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Monday–Friday
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Monday–Friday
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24/7
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Initial response SLA
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24 hours
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8 hours
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1 hour
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Online case submission
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Live chat
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Phone support
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Technical account manager
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ADDITIONAL BENEFITS
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Sandbox
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PRICING
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Pricing
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Included
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$
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$$$
Plans comparison
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Get implementation guidance that matches your timeline
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STANDARD (Included)
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GUIDED IMPLEMENTATION*
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MANAGED SUPPORT
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Chat with implementation agent during implementation
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Submit and manage cases online
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Schedule implementation call
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Review configurations and validate test transactions
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Resolve issues during implementation
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Map tax codes for new products or services
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Monitor nexus, and enable collection and remittance as needed
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Receive ongoing support post-implementation
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Purchase with other support plans
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Initial response SLA
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24 hours
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8 hours
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1 hour
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Support availability
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Monday–Friday
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Monday–Friday
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24/7
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Included
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$$
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$$$
*Can be purchased with Priority and Enterprise Support plans
Implementation and support Plans
Customer stories
All Avalara customers automatically receive Standard Implementation and Standard Support, which include access to Avi, our AI assistant, and a robust self-serve resource center through Avalara Global Support. You can upgrade your implementation experience by purchasing Guided Implementation or Managed Support for more hands-on expert assistance.
Yes. Our implementation agents are available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Based on your implementation plan, you can connect with a live implementation agent by phone, video, or chat during and after the implementation process. You can talk to Avi, our AI assistant, within your Avalara Portal or in Avalara Global Support anytime.
For eligible products, Avalara experts can handle configurations and guide you through the remaining steps to complete implementation quickly and accurately.
Avalara offers Guided Implementation as a one-time implementation plan — a customer-driven onboarding experience with expert guidance, including review and validation of your test transactions. With Managed Support, our experts take a more hands-on role by managing configurations and guiding you through the rest.
You can refer to legal terms and conditions for Managed Support, here.
Response times vary by plan. Our Standard Support plan offers 24-hour response time. Our Priority and Managed Support plans provide an 8-hour response time. Enterprise Support delivers a 1-hour response time with 24/7 access.
Enterprise Support includes access to a sandbox environment, so you can test configurations before deployment.
Absolutely. You can upgrade to any implementation or support plan after purchasing your Avalara products.
Avi in Avalara Global Support troubleshoots issues, answers common questions, and guides you through creating a support case.
- Sign in to your Avalara account using your credentials.
- Depending on your support plan, you can:
a. Contact a live support agent via chat or phone.
b. Submit a support case.