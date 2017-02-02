New Caledonia introduces Consumption Tax

The Pacific French territory of New Caledonia is to introduce a General Tax on Consumption (TGC).

It follows the principles of VAT, including the ability for businesses to recover an input TGC through the production chain. Final implementation date will be 1 July 2018 – although there will be a limited trial period from 1 July 2017. There will be a registration threshold of CFP 25m and CFP 7.5m for goods and services, respectively.

The TGC rates will likely be: 22%; 11%; and 3%. TGC replaces the existing import tax and service tax.