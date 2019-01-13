France extends B2G e-invoices
- Jan 13, 2019 | Richard Asquith
From 1 January 2019, France extended to small and mid-sized businesses the obligation to submit VAT electronic invoices only on government supplies. This affects vendors from 10 to 250 employees.
Companies may use the free Chorus Portail Pro portal to raise and send invoices to their public service customers. This may be done through a EDI or API connection
Larger sized companies, above 250 employees, have been obliged to provide e-invoices on B2G transactions since 1 January 2018. Micro businesses, below 10 staff, will be brought into the requirement from next year.
Need a fiscal representative in France?
Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your French VAT compliance?
Researching French VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses