France delays EU exporter of record reforms for COVID-19

  • Apr 22, 2020

France has joined the Netherlands in delaying a new EU rule that only EU-established businesses may act as the exporter of record on the customs exit declaration, and that they are party to the contract under which the goods are exported from the EU. This is based on European Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/1063 of 16 May 2018.

France was due to implement the rule on 1 May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is delaying the measure until 1 October 2020.

The practical impact is that only EU-resident businesses will be able to be entered in box-2 , as the exporter, of the standard customs departure documentation. As an alternative, non-EU exporters can have their freight forwarder stand in their place since they are a contracting party to the movement of the goods.

For VAT, the transaction is exempt. So the exporter may still declare the transaction in their French VAT return, and include their details, and VAT number, in the export document.

Germany, Belgium, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania and the Czech Republic have already imposed the restriction.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe