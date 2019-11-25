Netherlands delays non-EU exporter restrictions
- Nov 25, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Netherlands has postponed until 1 April 2020 changes to prevent non-EU businesses acting as the exporter of record for customs declarations. The original plan, announced last month, was for 1 December 2019.
The alternative for non-EU businesses, including from the UK after Brexit, will be to appoint an agent which must be an EU-resident business. This measure is permitted under EU transition period until 2025.
The change follows EU clarifications in 2018 on who may act as an exporter. Germany, Belgium, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania and the Czech Republic have already imposed the restriction or announced plans to.
