Brexit VAT on services to EU or UK

The UK exited the EU VAT regime on 31 December 2020. Most of the changes on VAT affected goods movements – including extra VAT registrations and import VAT to manage. See our Brexit VAT and customs checklist. There are limited changes to VAT on services – except certain cross-border B2C services to EU and UK consumers.

Below is a summary of how to determine if and where to charge VAT – place of supply – and some of the exemptions to the broad rules.

Which country’s rules apply? The place of supply

If you are providing services between the UK and EU, you must first determine which country’s VAT rules apply – the ‘place of supply’. Is it your country – the country of supply? Or your customer’s – country of consumption? If the latter, then you must next check if you are obliged to VAT register there to report and pay any taxes due.

The General Rule applies to most services, and is unchanged following Brexit. But there are also Special Rules related to certain excepted B2C supplies. The compliance rules have changed for Brexit, and will likely diverge as the UK sets its own VAT strategy.