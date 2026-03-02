Hier geht es weiter
KI-gestützte Steuerberechnungen, vertrauenswürdig und skalierbar

Avalara AvaTax ist die globale Steuer-Engine, die das Herzstück unserer KI-gestützten Compliance-Plattform bildet. Sie liefert hochpräzise Steuerberechnungen in Echtzeit für Verkaufs- und Einkaufsabläufe in verschiedenen Steuerjurisdiktionen und für unterschiedliche Steuerarten.  
Jetzt beginnen
Erleben Sie Avalara AvaTax in Aktion mit einer sofortigen, selbstgeführten Demo – kein Verkaufsgespräch, keine Verpflichtungen.
Erleben Sie Avalara AvaTax in Aktion mit einer sofortigen, selbstgeführten Demo – kein Verkaufsgespräch, keine Verpflichtungen.

Übersichtsvideo

Avalara AvaTax nutzt Automatisierung, um die Steuerberechnung schneller, einfacher und genauer zu gestalten.

US Sales Tax
Verbrauchernutzungssteuer
Avalara logo connected to various product icons with tax rates (+4%, +3%) and a map of China on the side, illustrating tax compliance for goods.
Video: More accurately calculate taxes in 190+ countries.

Vorteile

Eine komplette Plattform für eine umfassende Lösung zur Steuer-Compliance 

Agentische AI macht AvaTax mühelos

Avalara MCP-Server machen AvaTax intelligenter und schneller. MCP ermöglicht es KI-Agenten, Avalara-APIs in natürlicher Sprache zu entdecken und aufzurufen, Nexus sofort zu konfigurieren, Produktcodes zuzuordnen und AvaTax mit minimalem Aufwand zu starten. Es optimiert das Onboarding, verbessert die Genauigkeit und integriert Compliance-Informationen direkt in Ihre Arbeitsabläufe. (Erfahren Sie mehr)

Intelligente, vertrauenswürdige Steuerinhalte für globale Präzision

Das Herzstück von AvaTax ist die KI-gestützte Tax Content Engine von Avalara, die dynamisch mit Echtzeit-Updates gepflegt wird. Da Avalara Tax Research jetzt direkt in das AvaTax-Portal integriert ist, können Benutzer innerhalb desselben Workflows auf detaillierte Steuerinhalte und Rechercheergebnisse zugreifen – so können Steuerfragen schneller und sicherer gelöst werden. (Erfahren Sie mehr)

KI-gestützte, auditbereite Sichtbarkeit

Mit Berichten und Suchen in natürlicher Sprache bietet AvaTax Finanz- und Steuerteams sofortigen Zugriff auf Transaktionsdaten in Echtzeit, Regeln von Steuerjurisdiktionen und verteidigungsfähige Auditprotokolle, denen die Aufsichtsbehörden vertrauen.

Unternehmen und Regierungen vertrauen uns gleichermaßen

Avalara verarbeitet jährlich mehr als 50 Milliarden Transaktionen und wird von mehr als 43.000 Kunden als vertrauenswürdig eingestuft. Auch Regierungen verlassen sich auf Daten von Avalara, um offizielle Steuersätze zu veröffentlichen und unsere eingereichten Steuererklärungen in großem Umfang zu akzeptieren.   

Bietet Steuergenauigkeit in Echtzeit für Verkauf und Einkauf

AvaTax wendet Steuerberechnungen und -ermittlungen in Echtzeit an jedem Punkt des Verkaufs- und Einkaufsprozesses an – unabhängig davon, ob Sie einem Kunden ein Angebot unterbreiten oder eine Anbieterrechnung bearbeiten. Es stellt sicher, dass jede Transaktion auf der Grundlage von Steuerjurisdiktion, Produkttyp, Ausnahmeregeln und mehr genauer besteuert wird. 

Konzipiert für Skalierung, Präzision und Wachstum

AvaTax ist führend auf dem Markt für KI-gestützte Steuerberechnung und automatisiert die Produktklassifizierung, um manuelle Arbeit zu reduzieren, Rätselraten zu vermeiden und die konsistente Steuerbarkeit zu verbessern. 

Integrierbar in die von Ihnen verwendeten Geschäftsanwendungen

AvaTax wurde entwickelt, um in praktisch jedes Finanzsystem zu passen, und verfügt über mehr als 1.400 unterzeichnete Partnerintegrationen für ERP-, E-Commerce-, Beschaffungs- und POS-Plattformen. AvaTax stellt eine Verbindung zu den Systemen her, die Sie bereits verwenden, und vereinheitlicht sie über eine einzige KI-gestützte Steuer- und Compliance-Plattform. 

Bietet maßgeschneiderte Steuerberechnung für komplexe Branchen

AvaTax bewältigt komplizierte, branchenspezifische Steueranforderungen mit Automatisierung und Präzision und reduziert so den manuellen Aufwand in Branchen mit hoher Komplexität. AvaTax unterstützt unter anderem Kommunikation, Beherbergungs- und Gastgewerbe, Energie und Treibstoff. 

Bietet Leistung auf Unternehmensebene mit ständig verfügbarer Multi-Cloud-Resilienz

AvaTax bietet die Geschwindigkeit, Skalierbarkeit und Verfügbarkeit, die moderne Unternehmen benötigen. Avalara läuft aktiv-aktiv auf AWS, Azure, GCP und OCI mit niedriger Latenz und hoher Verfügbarkeit. Es  
bietet außerdem einen unterbrechungsfreien Service, selbst wenn eine Cloud-Provider-Region ausfällt. 

Stellen Sie sich ein Team für digitale Compliance vor, das rund um die Uhr arbeitet, nie ermüdet und immer über die neuesten Regeln für alle Steuerjurisdiktionen informiert ist. Das ist agentische Compliance in Aktion.
Mehr entdecken
Am Webinar teilnehmen

WIE ES FUNKTIONIERT

AvaTax berechnet Steuersätze auf der Grundlage von Artikel, Standort, Gesetzen und Vorschriften

Steuerarten und Branchen:

  • Umsatz- und Gebrauchssteuer
  • Mehrwertsteuer (VAT)
  • Waren- und Dienstleistungssteuer (GST)
  • Verbrauchsteuer
  • Kommunikation
  • Software
  • Beherbergungsgewerbe 
  • Alkoholische Getränke
  • Tabakprodukte und Verdampfer
  • Verarbeitendes Gewerbe
Video: Maintain compliance with automated calculations and expert support from AvaTax.

Unsere interaktive Karte ist für Mobilgeräte optimiert und zeigt unsere breite Abdeckung in der Steuer-Compliance-Branche.
Karte anzeigen
Idaho
Idaho

Scheibe
Scheibe

Produkt-Leitfaden herunterladen
Intro
Intro

Funktionen

Entdecken Sie die einzigartigen Fähigkeiten von AvaTax

Was das bedeutet
Feature
Product taxability codes

Avalara maintains predefined tax codes that track taxability for categories of software and related services regardless of the delivery methods in all U.S. states.AI-powered Item Classification uses product images to suggest the right Avalara tax code, improving accuracy and reducing manual effort.
Centralised tax policy administration

AvaTax provides centralised administration to implement tax policies across the business to more accurately calculate sales and use tax across all channels.
Geospatial technology

AvaTax uses proprietary geospatial technology to validate an address and match it to a nationwide database of tax regions.
Custom tax rules

AvaTax allows the addition of custom tax rules to determine how items with custom tax codes are taxed, to override tax rules for the predefined Avalara tax codes.
Kundenberichte

Was unsere Kunden sagen

„Durch die Zusammenarbeit mit Avalara und Sage konnte Set Solutions jährlich mehr als 300.000 US-Dollar und 30 Stunden pro Woche an Steuer-Compliance-Aufgaben einsparen.“ 

  • — Missy Basone
  • CFO, Set Solutions

„Avalara ist ein Game Changer. Die breite Produktpalette von Avalara vereinfacht die Herausforderungen im Geschäftsalltag, optimiert sie und macht sie vor allem verwaltbar.“

  • Jakob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater

„Avalara hat manuelle Aufgaben, Fehler und benutzerspezifische, komplexe Vorschriften für uns erheblich reduziert und so die Zeit, die unser Team mit der Verwaltung von Daten-Workflows verbringt, minimiert.“

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

„Die Integration von Avalara AvaTax in unser ERP hat sich als bedeutend erwiesen, da wir so mühelos Informationen zur Umsatzsteuer abrufen und die Einhaltung von Vorschriften in mehreren Jurisdiktionen mit bemerkenswerter Effizienz sicherstellen können.“

  • Andre Johnson
  • Business Analyst, NEFCO 

Alle Kundenberichte anzeigen

Häufig gestellte Fragen

Avalara hilft bei der Lösung gängiger Compliance-Herausforderungen

Avalara AvaTax ist eine Cloud-basierte Steuer-Compliance-Lösung, die die Berechnung von Umsatz- und Gebrauchssteuer, Mehrwertsteuer, Waren- und Dienstleistungssteuer, Verbrauchsteuer, Kommunikationssteuer, Unterkunftssteuer und anderen indirekten Steuern automatisiert. Durch die Integration mit Ihren Geschäftssystemen (z. B. ERP-, Buchhaltungs- und E-Commerce-Plattformen) berechnet es Steuern in Echtzeit auf der Grundlage regelmäßig aktualisierter Steuerregeln und -sätze. Dies trägt zu genaueren und konformeren Steuerberechnungen für jede Transaktion bei.

Ja. Avalara AvaTax hat Verträge mit mehr als 1.400 Partnern zur Integration und kundenspezifische APIs für eine breite Palette von Buchhaltungs-, ERP- und E-Commerce-Systemen. Diese Integration ermöglicht automatische Steuerberechnungen innerhalb Ihrer bestehenden Workflows, was die manuelle Dateneingabe reduziert und eine genauere Steuer-Compliance ermöglicht.

Avalara AvaTax wird regelmäßig mit den neuesten Steuersätzen und -regeln für Tausende von Steuerjurisdiktionenaktualisiert. Die Cloud-basierte Plattform aktualisiert die Daten in Echtzeit, sodass Sie stets über hochpräzise Steuerinformationen verfügen und ohne manuelle Eingriffe die Compliance mit sich ändernden Steuergesetzen sicherstellen können.

Avalara AvaTax enthält Funktionen zur Verwaltung von Freistellungszertifikaten, die diese digital erfassen, validieren und speichern. Das System validiert Zertifikate automatisch während Transaktionen und stellt sicher, dass nur gültige Freistellungen angewendet werden. Es bietet auch ein zentrales Repository für einfachen Zugriff und Auditbereitschaft sowie automatische Erinnerungen für Zertifikatsverlängerungen.

Ja. Avalara AvaTax unterstützt internationale Steuerberechnungen, einschließlich Mehrwertsteuer, Waren- und Dienstleistungssteuer (GST) und andere Transaktionssteuern. Die Mehrwertsteuerermittlungsfunktionen von AvaTax berechnen die Mehrwert- und Waren- und Dienstleistungssteuer genauer auf der Grundlage regelmäßig aktualisierter Steuerdaten für Verkäufe und Einkäufe, um die Mehrwert- und Waren- und Dienstleistungssteuer-Compliance in über 190 Ländern zu gewährleisten. Dies macht es zu einer idealen Lösung für global tätige Unternehmen, da es ihnen hilft, die Steuer-Compliance in verschiedenen Ländern mit unterschiedlichen Steuerregeln und -vorschriften zu verwalten.

Ja. Avalara AvaTax kann in Avalara Tarifcode-Klassifizerung integriert werden. Die Integration ermöglicht es Unternehmen, Waren automatisch mit denobligatorischen sechsstelligen Codes des Harmonisierten Systems (HS) oder den länderspezifischen zehnstelligen Zolltarifcodes und den Codes des Harmonisierten Zolltarifs (HTS) zu klassifizieren, die für die Ermittlung genauer Zollgebühren und Steuern für grenzüberschreitende Transaktionen unerlässlich sind. Mit dieser Integration vereinheitlicht AvaTax die Berechnung von Zollgebühren, Importsteuern und Umsatz- und Gebrauchssteuern in einer einzigen Plattform und schafft ein transparentes und reibungsloses Online-Einkaufserlebnis für internationale Kunden.

Avalara AvaTax hilft Unternehmen dabei, sich auf Steuerprüfungen vorzubereiten, indem es detaillierte Aufzeichnungen über alle Transaktionen und die entsprechenden Steuerberechnungen führt. Das System erstellt umfassende Berichte, die zum Nachweis der Compliance während Audits verwendet werden können. Darüber hinaus stellt das Avalara Exemption Certificate Management sicher, dass alle Zertifikate gültig und leicht zugänglich sind, was die Auditbereitschaft weiter unterstützt.

A: KI ist überall in AvaTax enthalten. Es ermöglicht die Steuerberechnung, die Validierung von Steuerbefreiungen, die Klassifizierung von Produkten und HS-Codes, die Nexus-Überwachung, die revisionssichere Berichterstattung und sogar das Onboarding. Avi, der KI-Agent von Avalara, ist direkt in die Workflows eingebettet, die Sie bereits verwenden. Er leitet die Konfiguration, liefert Einblicke und führt Compliance-Aufgaben in Echtzeit aus.

A: Model-Context-Protocol-Server (MCP-Server) sind das Rückgrat des KI-Ökosystems von Avalara. Sie ermöglichen KI-gestützte Kommunikation und rufen APIs auf der gesamten Avalara-Plattform ab und ermöglichen so nahtlose Integrationen, adaptive Workflows und Interoperabilität mit umfassenderen KI-Systemen von Unternehmen. Mit MCP wird Compliance in ERPs, Marktplätzen und Partnerökosystemen auffindbar und umsetzbar.

Bereit zu sehen, was Avalara kann?

Vereinbaren Sie eine Demo, um unsere Lösung kennenzulernen.
Fordern Sie eine Demo an