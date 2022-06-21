Get ready for phase 3 of Import Control System 2 (ICS2)
Learn how to adapt to ICS2
On-demand
1 hour
Free
ICS2 is the EU safety and security initiative that screens shipments
If you sell physical goods into the EU, from June 3, 2024, you’ll need to adapt to new requirements for item descriptions. This makes it more important than ever to get your HS codes right.
This webinar can help you discover:
- How to meet the new requirements of ICS2 Release 3
- Why getting your HS codes right is so important
- What solutions are available to you
Avalara cross-border solutions can help you adapt to new requirements, keep your goods moving through customs, and grow with you. Join our webinar to learn more.
About the speakers
Lyndsey Robinson
EMEA Customs Manager
Twenty years of industry experience in global customs and trade transactions have given Lyndsey the knowledge to navigate the complexities of the customs landscape. Lyndsey is one of Avalara’s customs experts, providing extensive technical knowledge on import and export formalities, documentation requirements, and the impact of trade negotiations on businesses.
Nicole Morton
Cross-Border Solutions Manager
Nicole is a Cross-Border Solutions Manager with over 10 years’ experience at companies including DHL and Aramex, supporting customers to expand their businesses internationally.
