ICS2 is the EU safety and security initiative that screens shipments

If you sell physical goods into the EU, from June 3, 2024, you’ll need to adapt to new requirements for item descriptions. This makes it more important than ever to get your HS codes right.

This webinar can help you discover:

How to meet the new requirements of ICS2 Release 3

Why getting your HS codes right is so important

What solutions are available to you

Lyndsey Robinson

Twenty years of industry experience in global customs and trade transactions have given Lyndsey the knowledge to navigate the complexities of the customs landscape. Lyndsey is one of Avalara’s customs experts, providing extensive technical knowledge on import and export formalities, documentation requirements, and the impact of trade negotiations on businesses.

Nicole Morton

