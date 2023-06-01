WEBINAR

Nexus: what it is and why you need to know about it

Video: Learn about your U.S. sales tax obligations

Watch now and take the guesswork out of managing U.S. sales tax

This video can help you learn: 

  • What nexus is and how to determine when and where you have U.S. sales tax obligations
  • How to more accurately calculate U.S. sales tax rates
  • When you need to manage exemption certificates 

About the speakers

Sacha Wilson

Senior Director, Avalara Europe

Sacha helped to establish Avalara’s EMEA business and helps companies automate their cross-border tax compliance. Prior to joining Avalara in 2014, Sacha spent more than 20 years in ecommerce sales and management at blue chips such as ArcelorMittal, British Aerospace, and Amazon, where he led teams involved in growing Amazon’s EU Marketplace and launching Fulfillment by Amazon. 

Phani Krishna

Director, Avalara India

Krishna leads the sales effort at Avalara India, and has more than 14 years of experience in enterprise sales, business development, and steering product marketing efforts. Previously, he co-founded an organisation specialising in go-to-market strategy, digital strategy, and mentorship.

Related resources

GUIDE
Guide to U.S. sales tax compliance

Understand U.S. sales tax and master your compliance in five easy steps.
BLOG
A guide to U.S. sales tax jurisdictions

With over 13,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and frequently changing rates, get some help in staying on top of your compliance. 
BLOG
U.S. sales tax exemptions 101

Requesting, validating, and archiving exemption certificates can be a huge challenge for a growing business. Discover how automation can help.

