GUIDE
Five-step guide to U.S. sales tax compliance
Realise the huge U.S. opportunity, understand sales tax, and master your compliance.
Both ecommerce and software businesses are required to charge sales tax in most states.
This guide will outline how to sell into this lucrative market by simplifying your sales tax compliance.
This guide covers:
Opportunities in the U.S. ecommerce market
Your European business can achieve incredible growth by selling in the U.S.
The challenge you'll face is the complexity of U.S. sales tax. Even for U.S. businesses, compliance is hard to get right. For new sellers from Europe, it can seem impossible.
But it can be done with trusted compliance experts as your partner.
Six differences between sales tax and VAT
How U.S. sales tax is calculated and collected is completely different from VAT. There are also rules around economic nexus.
It’s essential to understand these differences in order to sell into the U.S. and maintain compliance.
This guide will explain everything you need to know.
Five steps for selling into the U.S.
An effective tax compliance strategy is essential to success in the U.S. ecommerce marketplace, but U.S. sales tax complexity makes most manual tasks difficult.
The solution is automation.
Follow the five steps in our guide to automating and simplifying your U.S. compliance, so you can reap the rewards of this booming market.
“In the US, there are state, county and local jurisdiction tax rates to be applied — sometimes all three in a single transaction.”
Vincenzo Castrono
Tax Technology Solutions Manager | Avalara
