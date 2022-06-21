WEBINAR
Discover how SAP users can master global tax compliance with CUVIV and Avalara
Join us
date
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
time
9:00 a.m. GMT/10:00 a.m. CET
duration
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Understanding U.S. sales tax and VAT compliance can be extremely complex, especially for multinational businesses looking to expand into new markets.
We’ve brought together leading tax compliance experts to help simplify the tax landscape and make compliance easier for SAP users.
In this webinar, we’ll cover:
- Exploring the complexities of U.S. sales tax
- Understanding your tax obligations
- Managing exempt sales effectively
- Navigating U.S. sales tax complexity through CUVIV and Avalara’s partnership
Join us