WEBINAR

Discover how SAP users can master global tax compliance with CUVIV and Avalara

date

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

time

9:00 a.m. GMT/10:00 a.m. CET

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Understanding U.S. sales tax and VAT compliance can be extremely complex, especially for multinational businesses looking to expand into new markets.

We’ve brought together leading tax compliance experts to help simplify the tax landscape and make compliance easier for SAP users.

In this webinar, we’ll cover:

  • Exploring the complexities of U.S. sales tax
  • Understanding your tax obligations
  • Managing exempt sales effectively
  • Navigating U.S. sales tax complexity through CUVIV and Avalara’s partnership

