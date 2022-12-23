The unrelenting growth of ecommerce — and technology that can help facilitate it — puts buyers and sellers all over the world within reach of each other. Borders, oceans, and airspace that separate them are effectively eliminated at the browsing and buying stage. An enormous amount of goods still have to get from point A to point B, and are constantly moving across borders via land, sea, and air. Cross-border compliance challenges therefore remain, as do physical borders where customs checks are conducted by humans (for now).

Technology continues to be adopted and utilized by businesses and authorities alike to help them ensure borders aren’t barriers. Global tax authorities are ramping up their efforts to go digital (or at least outlining strong intentions to do so) and embrace technology, perhaps as much as businesses and customers, to make international trade easier. By digitalizing tax compliance and administration, governments can also save on costs, reduce tax fraud, increase their efficiency, move closer to global standardization, and enhance their data analytics and insight capabilities. Requiring use of e-invoicing and live reporting allows governments and authorities to achieve all of those goals.

With the growing number of government mandates, and its increasing popularity among businesses, e-invoicing is central to the future of tax compliance. Governments welcome the opportunity e-invoicing and live reporting provides in gaining granular and more accurate views into transactional data in real time.

Many governments are also implementing digital hubs and systems that simplify and expedite cross-border trade without compromising national and international security — a critical factor given the current geopolitical climate. The European Union’s (EU) customs data hub allows businesses to disentangle the administrative side of importing goods. This enables the EU to accommodate faster customs clearance without having to cut back on safety and security checks and resources.

This shift (or acceleration) into the digitalization of tax compliance suggests global governments and tax authorities are no longer simply trying to keep up with businesses’ use of technology. Having a sound understanding of the essential role technology plays in international trade and compliance, governments are now setting the pace themselves instead of belatedly reacting to developments in technology and how global business is conducted.

Whether located in or outside the U.S., businesses that already do or plan to trade internationally need to understand how technology and international tax compliance are driving each other to evolve, and how the right software can help them adapt to and comply with new rules and requirements.