Get started
Blog
Blog
3 Nov 2025

How to handle US-China tariffs and the end of de minimis

Gail Cole

Last updated 3 November 2025, at 10:50 a.m. ET. Attend our webinar series, Trade and Tariff Tuesdays, to hear Avalara experts discuss global trade issues and their business implications.

 

Tensions between the United States and China eased after a positive meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in South Korea on 30 October 2025. President Trump told reporters that he’ll lower the so-called fentanyl tariff by 10% and expects to sign a trade agreement soon.

Key takeaways

  • After meeting with President Xi Jinping of China on 30 October 2025, President Trump told reporters that he expects to sign a trade agreement with China “pretty soon.” Trump also said he’ll lower the tariff on China by 10%.

  • The reciprocal tariff on Chinese imports was on track to jump by 10% on 10 November 2025. That increase seems to be off the table, but we won’t know for sure until the White House publishes official guidance.

  • The U.S. ended the de minimis exemption for products originating in China and Hong Kong effective 2 May 2025. The U.S. suspended de minimis for all countries on 29 August 2025.

What are the China tariffs?

As of 3 November 2025, imports from China are subject to the following U.S. tariffs:

 

  • A 10% International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) reciprocal tariff (down from 125%)

  • A 20% IEEPA fentanyl tariff 

  • Various Section 301 tariffs first implemented in 2018 (7.5% to 100%)

 

The 20% IEEPA fentanyl tariff will drop to 10% effective 10 November 2025, per a White House fact sheet.

 

As the tariffs are stackable, total tariffs for select products can exceed 100%. Like other countries, China is also subject to product-specific tariffs, such as the 50% tariff on steel and aluminum, and copper (Section 232 tariffs).

China tariffs timeline

On 1 November 2025, the White House published a fact sheet on the trade deal with China. It states that the U.S. will:

 

  • Lower the fentanyl tariff on China by 10% effective 10 November 2025.
  • Maintain its suspension of heightened IEEPA reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports until 10 November 2026; the current 10% reciprocal tariff will remain in effect.
  • Extend the expiration of certain Section 301 tariff exclusions (set to expire on 29 November 2025) until 10 November 2026.

 

On 30 October 2025, the U.S. and China reached a strategic stalemate during trade talks in South Korea. Beijing will reportedly suspend restrictions on rare earth exports, and Washington will reportedly lower the fentanyl tariff from 20% to 10%. Both countries have also reportedly agreed to suspend their new port fees on each other’s ships. 

 

On 14 October 2025, the U.S. implemented new port fees on certain Chinese-built vessels and vessels with Chinese owners or operators, and China imposed new port fees on U.S.-owned vessels.

 

On 29 August 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose the tariffs as he has done. The administration appealed, and the Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments on 5 November 2025.

 

On 11 August 2025, the White House suspended a tariff increase that was set to hit Chinese imports on 12 August. Products of China, Hong Kong, and Macau remain subject to a 10% reciprocal tariff until 10 November 2025, along with the 20% tariff established earlier this year under IEEPA, plus other applicable U.S. tariffs 

 

On 10 June 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extended the temporary stay issued 29 May. 

 

On 28 May 2025, the IEEPA tariffs were challenged. The U.S. Court of International Trade blocked the IEEPA tariffs on 28 May, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit stayed the injunction the following day. 

 

On 14 May 2025, reciprocal tariffs on China were temporarily lowered. President Trump suspended the reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, until 12 August, but retained a 10% baseline tariff, plus the 20% IEEPA fentanyl tariff, Section 301 tariffs, and Section 232 tariffs. Total tariffs on select products dropped from 245% to 130%. For most products, the tariff is around 55%.

 

On 2 May 2025, de minimis ended for China. Low-value imports produced in China and Hong Kong became subject to all applicable tariffs on 2 May.

 

On 11 April 2025, the White House announced exceptions to the reciprocal tariffs. Per the CBP guidance, reciprocal tariffs do not apply to select merchandise entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. ET on 5 April 2025.

 

Affected products include electronics such as computers, semiconductors, and smartphones (the guidance includes a list of affected Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States, or HTSUS, codes). Importers may request a refund of duty paid before this exclusion was provided.

 

On 9 April 2025, President Trump raised the tariff on China. Per his executive order, a 125% duty replaces the 84% duty previously announced and also applies to products of Hong Kong and Macau. The 125% tariff took effect at 12:01 a.m. on 10 April 2025.

 

The grand total for most products of China reached than 145%, though as a White House fact sheet explained, China faced “up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States.” For example, a 245% tariff applied to electric vehicles and syringes.

 

There are some exclusions. Goods not subject to the reciprocal tariff include:

 

  • Articles subject to 50 USC 1702(b) 
  • Bullion
  • Copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles
  • Energy and certain minerals that are not available in the United States
  • Steel/Aluminum articles and autos/auto parts already subject to Section 232 tariffs, and all articles that may be subject to future Section 232 tariffs 

 

Drawback is available with respect to the reciprocal tariffs. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is publishing updated guidance as it can.

 

On 8 April 2025, the U.S. increased the reciprocal China tariffs from 34% to 84%. The 84% duty took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on 9 April 2025.

 

On 2 April 2025, President Trump invoked IEEPA to impose an additional 34% reciprocal tariff on China starting 9 April 2025. The 34% rate included the new baseline 10% tariff that applies to all countries as of 5 April.

 

On 3 March 2025, the U.S. increased the fentanyl tariff from 10% to 20% for products of China and Hong Kong entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. ET on 4 March 2025.

 

On 4 February 2025, the new 10% tariff on China took effect.

 

On 1 February, President Trump used IEEPA to set a 10% tariff on top of the existing Section 301 tariffs on Chinese imports (including products of Hong Kong) effective 4 February. The executive order didn’t provide for drawback, and there was no stated exclusion process.

De minimis eliminated

The de minimis exemption provided by 19 U.S. C. § 1321(a)(2)(C) (aka Section 321 shipments) allows one shipment of goods (per person, per day) valued at or under $800 to enter the U.S. free from duty and import taxes.

 

The. U.S. suspended the de minimis exemption for China and Hong Kong effective 2 May 2025.

 

New duty and postal fees for de minimis imports arriving by international mail

 

Goods from China and Hong Kong valued at or under $800 became subject to an ad valorem rate of duty or a postal fee starting 2 May 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET.

 

The duty was initially set at 30% of the value of the postal item, but on 8 April, the duty was increased to 90% of the value of the postal item. On 9 April, President Trump increased the de minimis duty to 120%.

 

Then, on 12 May, the president issued an executive order lowering the duty rate for de minimis mail shipments to 54% effective 14 May 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET.

 

The per postal item containing goods duty for low-value postal shipments is $100 as of 2 May (after being increased by executive orders dated 8 April and 9 April). This fee increased to $200 on 1 June 2025.

 

There are new duty rates for international postal shipments in the executive order that eliminates de minimis for all countries, as described here. The specific duty for postal shipments:

 

  • $80 per item for countries with an effective IEEPA tariff rate of less than 16%.
  • $160 per item for countries with an effective IEEPA tariff rate between 16% and 25%.
  • $200 per item for countries with an effective IEEPA tariff rate above 25%. 

How to import low-value products from China

Effective 2 May 2025, a new import process is required for shipments of products of China and Hong Kong, including postal shipments. Entry Type 86 is no longer accepted for low-value imports from China and Hong Kong. Other than for mail, entries must be made in the CBP Automated Commercial Environment (ACE); paper documents are no longer accepted.

 

The new import processes will increase costs and shipping times. Filers and importers must: 

 

  • File the appropriate formal or informal entry 
  • Pay all applicable duties, taxes, and fees

 

Formal entry (Entry Type 1) is required for shipments with a value greater than $2,500. 

 

Informal entry (Entry Type 11) may now be the best option for most low-value shipments from China and Hong Kong. It’s also appropriate for certain low-risk goods (e.g., products exempt from quotas or countervailing duties).  

Requirements for informal entry (Entry Type 11)

Entry Type 11 is an informal entry process, but it’s still more burdensome than the process many businesses have historically used for de minimis shipments.  

 

The main requirement with Entry Type 11 is the completion of CBP Form 7501, which must be filed electronically through the ACE system. 

 

“Completing the form is an additional administrative step that many will find burdensome,” says Patrick Frith, Senior Director of Growth Cross-Border at Avalara.

 

Information requirements for Entry Type 11

 

The key information required for CBP Form 7501 includes:

 

  • Importer and entry information
  • Shipment and transport details
  • Merchandise and classification, including the 10-digit Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) code for each item
  • Valuation and duty calculation (transaction value is based on the price paid for the merchandise when sold for export to the U.S., plus any applicable packing costs, selling commission, royalty fees, etc.)
  • Additional declarations and certifications

 

Estimated duties must be deposited within 10 days of the release of the merchandise.

 

Challenges of using Entry Type 11

 

Determining the proper 10-digit HTS code is one of the most challenging tasks for businesses shipping goods internationally. But it’s essential: If ecommerce sellers, online marketplaces, importers, shippers, or others responsible for filing the informal entry use the wrong code, the incorrect duty may be applied. This can result in additional delays at customs and/or penalties and fines.

 

Businesses that have benefited from the de minimis exemption may not be accustomed to classifying products with 10-digit HTS codes. Their systems may not be set up to apply tariffs for these shipments.

How can businesses comply with de minimis rule changes?

“The suspension of de minimis for all countries — removing the long-standing low-value threshold many businesses have depended on — marks a pivotal shift in U.S. trade policy,” says Shane Bogdan, Director of Cross-Border Sales at Avalara. “This is no time for a ‘wait-and-see’ approach. To avoid surprises at the border and maintain consumer trust, businesses must act now to ensure accurate product classification and duty calculations. Transparent landed cost pricing is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ — it’s a competitive necessity for selling into the U.S. market.”

 

The most effective way for businesses to meet the changing demands of tariff changes is to automate customs duty compliance.

 

Avalara Cross-Border delivers real-time calculation of customs duties and import taxes and automates the assignment of the full 10-digit HTS codes required under Entry Type 11.

 

Our customers are benefitting from our technology. “Avalara’s suite of compliance services can help you stay on top of this rapidly changing environment, giving you peace of mind that you are keeping pace with the changes,” says Craig Reed, General Manager of Cross-Border at Avalara.  

 

More tariff changes are likely, and finding accurate, up-to-date information can be difficult. Whatever happens, let us help you stay ahead of change and continue to grow globally. Contact us today to learn more.

FAQ

 

The de minimis provision allowed many goods valued at or under $800 to enter the U.S. duty free and via an expedited entry process known as Entry Type 86. The $800 de minimis threshold was per person per day.

 

On 2 May 2025, the U.S. suspended the de minimis exemption for China and Hong Kong. As of 29 August 2025, the U.S. has suspended the de minimis exemption for all countries and no longer accepts Entry Type 86.

 

Many other countries offer de minimis exemptions, but most use a threshold lower than $800. The U.S. raised the de minimis threshold from $200 to $800 in 2016, opening the floodgates for low-value shipments. 

 

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processed more than 1.36 billion de minimis shipments in fiscal year 2024. For this reason, and because bad actors have been exploiting de minimis to smuggle illegal goods into the country, the U.S. ended its de minimis exemption.    

 

 

The Harmonized System (HS) is a global product classification system used throughout import and export processes. The World Customs Organization (WCO) updates the HS every five years. The next update is slated for 2027. 

 

HS codes are the common six-digit import/export codes assigned to every product. 

 

HTS codes are the extended 10-digit codes assigned to goods entering the U.S. HTS codes consist of the six-digit HS code plus an additional four-digit code unique to the U.S. They are sometimes called HTSUS (Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States) codes. 

 

HS, HTS, and HTSUS codes are linked to international tariffs. If you assign the wrong code to a product, you may end up assigning the wrong tariff rate. Watch a webinar about HS codes. 

 

 

China has implemented a variety of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, ceased purchasing certain agricultural goods, and placed export controls on certain rare earth minerals to the U.S.

 

 

Shipping companies increased fees and/or suspended low-value shipments in response to the United States’ new tariffs and the end of de minimis.

 

DHL suspended the collection and shipping of business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments to private individuals in the U.S. on 21 April, for products with a declared customs value of more than $800. On 28 April, DHL resumed the transport of these shipments.

 

All DHL shipments to the U.S. valued more than $800 require formal entry processing as of 5 April; the previous threshold was $2,500. 

 

FedEx added demand surcharges for U.S. imports. Between 15 April and 2 May, there was a 45-cent-per-pound charge for imports from China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

 

Effective 2 May 2025, FedEx increased both the disbursement fee (aka, advancement fee or duty handling fee) and the duty and tax forwarding fee for shipments with a customs value equal to or less than $800.

 

UPS implemented a 29-cent-per-pound surge fee effective 13 April for all shipments to the U.S. originating from China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The shipper underscores that surge fees are subject to change.

 

Hongkong Post has also reacted to Trump’s tariff policies. On 16 April, the government of Hong Kong issued a press release stating:

 

“Hongkong Post will definitely not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the U.S. and will suspend the acceptance of postal items containing goods destined to the U.S.”

 

“Hongkong Post will suspend the acceptance of surface postal items containing goods destined to the U.S. with immediate effect (16 April).”

 

“Hongkong Post will suspend the acceptance of air postal items containing goods destined to the U.S. starting from 27 April.”

 

On 14 May 2025, the South China Morning Post reported that Hongkong Post’s U.S. parcel service suspension will remain in place despite the trade deal.

 

Avalara Cross-Border can help your business comply with cross-border duties and tariffs, no matter how often they change. Contact us to get started.

 

For more tariff news, read:

 

This blog post was originally published in February 2025.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Ready to get started?

Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team — and discover why millions of users trust Avalara.
Get started
See our products
About us
Products & Services
Resources
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. IST