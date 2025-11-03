How to handle US-China tariffs and the end of de minimis

The de minimis provision allowed many goods valued at or under $800 to enter the U.S. duty free and via an expedited entry process known as Entry Type 86. The $800 de minimis threshold was per person per day.
On 2 May 2025, the U.S. suspended the de minimis exemption for China and Hong Kong. As of 29 August 2025, the U.S. has suspended the de minimis exemption for all countries and no longer accepts Entry Type 86.
Many other countries offer de minimis exemptions, but most use a threshold lower than $800. The U.S. raised the de minimis threshold from $200 to $800 in 2016, opening the floodgates for low-value shipments.
The Harmonized System (HS) is a global product classification system used throughout import and export processes. The World Customs Organization (WCO) updates the HS every five years. The next update is slated for 2027.
HS codes are the common six-digit import/export codes assigned to every product.
HTS codes are the extended 10-digit codes assigned to goods entering the U.S. HTS codes consist of the six-digit HS code plus an additional four-digit code unique to the U.S. They are sometimes called HTSUS (Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States) codes.
HS, HTS, and HTSUS codes are linked to international tariffs. If you assign the wrong code to a product, you may end up assigning the wrong tariff rate. Watch a webinar about HS codes.
Shipping companies increased fees and/or suspended low-value shipments in response to the United States’ new tariffs and the end of de minimis.
DHL suspended the collection and shipping of business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments to private individuals in the U.S. on 21 April, for products with a declared customs value of more than $800. On 28 April, DHL resumed the transport of these shipments.
All DHL shipments to the U.S. valued more than $800 require formal entry processing as of 5 April; the previous threshold was $2,500.
FedEx added demand surcharges for U.S. imports. Between 15 April and 2 May, there was a 45-cent-per-pound charge for imports from China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.
Effective 2 May 2025, FedEx increased both the disbursement fee (aka, advancement fee or duty handling fee) and the duty and tax forwarding fee for shipments with a customs value equal to or less than $800.
UPS implemented a 29-cent-per-pound surge fee effective 13 April for all shipments to the U.S. originating from China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The shipper underscores that surge fees are subject to change.
Hongkong Post has also reacted to Trump’s tariff policies. On 16 April, the government of Hong Kong issued a press release stating:
“Hongkong Post will definitely not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the U.S. and will suspend the acceptance of postal items containing goods destined to the U.S.”
“Hongkong Post will suspend the acceptance of surface postal items containing goods destined to the U.S. with immediate effect (16 April).”
“Hongkong Post will suspend the acceptance of air postal items containing goods destined to the U.S. starting from 27 April.”
On 14 May 2025, the South China Morning Post reported that Hongkong Post’s U.S. parcel service suspension will remain in place despite the trade deal.
Avalara Cross-Border can help your business comply with cross-border duties and tariffs, no matter how often they change. Contact us to get started.
For more tariff news, read:
- What are tariffs? How do they work?
- Chips, drugs, and steel: How to prepare for Trump tariffs
- The de minimis exemption is ending: Is your business ready?
- Reciprocal tariffs explained: Impact on your business
- What you need to know about the US-Canada trade war
- Trump steel and aluminum tariffs: What you need to know
- How new tariffs will impact the beverage alcohol industry