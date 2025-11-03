How to handle US-China tariffs and the end of de minimis

On November 1, 2025, the White House published a fact sheet on the trade deal with China. It states that the U.S. will:

Lower the fentanyl tariff on China by 10% effective November 10, 2025.

Maintain its suspension of heightened IEEPA reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports until November 10, 2026; the current 10% reciprocal tariff will remain in effect.

Extend the expiration of certain Section 301 tariff exclusions (set to expire on November 29, 2025) until November 10, 2026.

On October 30, 2025, the U.S. and China reached a strategic stalemate during trade talks in South Korea. Beijing will reportedly suspend restrictions on rare earth exports, and Washington will reportedly lower the fentanyl tariff from 20% to 10%. Both countries have also reportedly agreed to suspend their new port fees on each other’s ships.

On October 14, 2025, the U.S. implemented new port fees on certain Chinese-built vessels and vessels with Chinese owners or operators, and China imposed new port fees on U.S.-owned vessels.

On August 29, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose the tariffs as he has done. The administration appealed, and the Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments on November 5, 2025.

On August 11, 2025, the White House suspended a tariff increase that was set to hit Chinese imports on August 12. Products of China, Hong Kong, and Macau remain subject to a 10% reciprocal tariff until November 10, 2025, along with the 20% tariff established earlier this year under IEEPA, plus other applicable U.S. tariffs

On June 10, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extended the temporary stay issued May 29.

On May 28, 2025, the IEEPA tariffs were challenged. The U.S. Court of International Trade blocked the IEEPA tariffs on May 28, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit stayed the injunction the following day.

On May 14, 2025, reciprocal tariffs on China were temporarily lowered. President Trump suspended the reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, until August 12, but retained a 10% baseline tariff, plus the 20% IEEPA fentanyl tariff, Section 301 tariffs, and Section 232 tariffs. Total tariffs on select products dropped from 245% to 130%. For most products, the tariff is around 55%.

On May 2, 2025, de minimis ended for China. Low-value imports produced in China and Hong became subject to all applicable tariffs on May 2.

On April 11, 2025, the White House announced exceptions to the reciprocal tariffs. Per the CBP guidance, reciprocal tariffs do not apply to select merchandise entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. ET on April 5, 2025.

Affected products include electronics such as computers, semiconductors, and smartphones (the guidance includes a list of affected Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States, or HTSUS, codes). Importers may request a refund of duty paid before this exclusion was provided.

On April 9, 2025, President Trump raised the tariff on China. Per his executive order, a 125% duty replaces the 84% duty previously announced and also applies to products of Hong Kong and Macau. The 125% tariff took effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 10, 2025.

The grand total for most products of China reached than 145%, though as a White House fact sheet explained, China faced “up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States.” For example, a 245% tariff applied to electric vehicles and syringes.

There are some exclusions. Goods not subject to the reciprocal tariff include:

Articles subject to 50 USC 1702(b)

Bullion

Copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles

Energy and certain minerals that are not available in the United States

Steel/Aluminum articles and autos/auto parts already subject to Section 232 tariffs, and all articles that may be subject to future Section 232 tariffs

Drawback is available with respect to the reciprocal tariffs. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is publishing updated guidance as it can.

On April 8, 2025, the U.S. increased the reciprocal China tariffs from 34% to 84%. The 84% duty took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on April 9, 2025.

On April 2, 2025, President Trump invoked IEEPA to impose an additional 34% reciprocal tariff on China starting April 9, 2025. The 34% rate included the new baseline 10% tariff that applies to all countries as of April 5.

On March 3, 2025, the U.S. increased the fentanyl tariff from 10% to 20% for products of China and Hong Kong entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. ET on March 4, 2025.

On February 4, 2025, the new 10% tariff on China took effect.

On February 1, President Trump used IEEPA to set a 10% tariff on top of the existing Section 301 tariffs on Chinese imports (including products of Hong Kong) effective February 4. The executive order didn’t provide for drawback, and there was no stated exclusion process.