Trump steel, aluminum, and copper tariffs: What you need to know

President Trump invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to implement the steel tariff. Section 232 applies to imports that could impair national security. The White House maintains the steel tariff is needed to improve the nation’s ability to meet demand for national defense and critical infrastructure.

The 25% steel tariff introduced March 12, 2025, mostly affected Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, EU countries, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Steel and steel derivative imports from most other countries were already subject to the 25% tariff established in 2018 during President Trump’s first term. The countries listed here had secured quotas or exceptions to the 2018 steel tariffs.

Raising the steel tariff from 25% to 50% on June 4, 2025, affected all countries except the U.K., which retains the 25% duty until further notice.

On August 15, 2025, the Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security added 407 HTS codes to the list of products that are considered steel and aluminum derivative products. The steel content of these affected products became subject to the 50% tariff at 12:01 a.m. ET on August 18, 2025.

The steel tariff applies only to the steel content of imported products. However, if the value of the steel content is unknown, the duty must be based on the entire entered value.

Steel content that’s subject to Section 232 duties is not subject to reciprocal tariffs invoked under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). On the other hand, the non-steel content of imported products is subject to reciprocal tariffs and other applicable duties.

More information is available in Federal Register notices from February 18, March 5, June 9, and August 19, as well as CSMS # 65236374 and CSMS # 65936570 from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).