Trump steel, aluminum, and copper tariffs: What you need to know

All countries are subject to the 50% U.S. aluminum tariff except the U.K., which retains the 25% tariff, and Russia, which is subject to a 200% duty on aluminum.
All countries are subject to the 50% U.S. steel tariff except the U.K., which retains the 25% tariff until further notice.
All countries are subject to the 50% U.S. copper tariff.
As of June 4, 2025, the stacking order of U.S. tariffs is:
- 232 Auto/Auto Parts
- 232 Aluminum
- 232 Steel
- IEEPA Canada
- IEEPA Mexico
Other duties and fees can be stacked on top of the tariffs on this list.
The rulings by the U.S. Court of International Trade (May 28, 2025) and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (May 29, 2025) do not impact the steel and aluminum tariffs because they were established through Section 232. These rulings pertain only to tariffs implemented under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
For more information about the changing tariff landscape, check out:
- How to prepare for Trump tariffs
- What you need to know about the US-Canada trade war
- How to handle US-China tariffs and the end of de minimis
- The de minimis exemption is ending: Is your business ready?
- How new tariffs impact the beverage alcohol industry
- Reciprocal tariffs explained: Impact on your business
- The difference between IEEPA tariffs, Section 232 tariffs, and Section 301 tariffs