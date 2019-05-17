Angola launches 14% VAT 1 Jul 2019
- May 17, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Angola has confirmed that its implementation of a new Values Added Tax regime will go ahead on 1 July 2019. The indirect tax will replace the existing turnover tax of 10%, which is levied without the right to deduct by businesses.
Angola’s VAT will have a standard rate of 14%, with nil rating for basic foodstuffs and other essentials. Initially, the Angolan General Tax Administration will only subject large tax payers to the tax - about 400 businesses. There will be a simplified VAT for smaller tax payers for two years.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara