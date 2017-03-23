Avalara support for Spanish SII VAT changes

On the 1st July 2017 the Spanish tax agency will introduce a new high frequency VAT reporting and management system based on the Immediate Supply of Information (Suministro Inmediato de Información del IVA or SII).



Taxpayers subject to the SII (and those choosing to adopt it voluntarily) must send details of their billing records within four days via online filing to the Tax Agency website/ web service (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays).

They can file and pay their periodical VAT self-assessments ten days later than usual.

They will no longer be required to file forms 347 (third-party transactions), 340 (record books) and 390 (annual VAT summary).

Taxpayers can compare the information in their Record Books with the information supplied by their clients and suppliers, provided these are included in the system.

SII consists of electronically transmitting invoice records from VAT Books (using web services based on exchanging XML messages or by filling out the online form). Taxpayers are not required to send the actual invoices.

Companies subject to compulsory use of the SII will be taxpayers who are currently subject to self-assessment of VAT on a monthly basis:

Large Businesses (turnover of over 6 million euros)

VAT Groups

Registered with REDEME (Monthly VAT Return Registry)

There are seven submissions required for SII:

Issued Invoices Ledger



Supply of Collections for invoices recorded in the Invoices issued ledger



Received Invoices Ledger



Supply of Payments for invoices recorded in the Invoices received ledger



Capital asset ledger



Specific intra-Community transactions ledger



Collections in cash ledger

Avalara support for SII

Avalara intend to support SII for users of Avalara VAT Reporting.



The requirements for SII represent a new set of business processes to deal with the specifics of automatically submitting VAT Book data daily and will require:

Support for the new XML specifications

A new automatic e-filing component. This will be a daily XML over SOAP submission and will consist of a sending component with a scheduler that is configured to run overnight. This component will break the data stream into 10k record segments for submission and it will manage the success of the uploads.

Changes to the screens in Avalara VAT Reporting

Enhancements to the ERP extractors to accommodate the mandatory SII fields

