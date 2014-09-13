China VAT updates exemptions on export services

China is to implement new categories for determining the exemption rules for export services. The changes apply from October 2014

Businesses supplying export services are required to follow a number of administrative requirements, including applying for exemption status and retaining supporting documentation to demonstrate that the services were exported.

Under the new rules issued by the State Administration of Taxation and Finance Ministry, the following services provided by a Chinese tax payer will be exempt from Chinese VAT when provided outside of the Peoples Republic of China.