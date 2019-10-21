Colombia extends e-invoicing implementation

Colombia’s phased introduction of its CUFE electronic invoices is being delayed. The new roll out dates are split into two populations

For most businesses, the delay is 3 months.

Colombia is implementing a pre-clearance e-invoice regime over two years. The taxpayer must submit an e-invoice in XML format for prior validation by National Directorate of Taxes and Customs, DIAN. Until this is granted, which is done live, the e-invoice is not valid for settlement or tax declarations, and goods may not be shipped.

The new billing model is being phased in over the next two years. Businesses are being selected for mandatory pre-clearance according to their size and industry codes. This process should complete by the end of 2020.