Croatia introduces new VAT rate and rules

  • Feb 29, 2012 | Richard Asquith
The Croatian VAT authorities have adopted new VAT rules and standard VAT rate under a new VAT law. Key changes include:

  • There are new restrictions on the deductibility of input VAT in returns. These include: supply of aircraft; land transportation vessels; cars; buses; and other road vehicles.
  • The VAT registration threshold has risen from HRK 80,000 to HRK 230,000.
  • The standard VAT rate has risen from 23% to 25%
  • The reduced VAT rate, currently 10%, has been extended to include baby food, water supplies and sugar.
  • The above changes are effective from 1 March 2012.

