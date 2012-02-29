Croatia introduces new VAT rate and rules

The Croatian VAT authorities have adopted new VAT rules and standard VAT rate under a new VAT law. Key changes include:

There are new restrictions on the deductibility of input VAT in returns. These include: supply of aircraft; land transportation vessels; cars; buses; and other road vehicles.

The VAT registration threshold has risen from HRK 80,000 to HRK 230,000.

The standard VAT rate has risen from 23% to 25%

The reduced VAT rate, currently 10%, has been extended to include baby food, water supplies and sugar.

The above changes are effective from 1 March 2012.