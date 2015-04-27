EU to propose €100,000 VAT threshold for digital services MOSS

The European Commission is considering proposing a €100,000 VAT threshold on the 2015 EU VAT changes to digital services. This is in response to claims that the changes to the place of supply rules on e-services to consumers are severely hampering the development of digital micro businesses.

The proposal for a reporting threshold on sales across EU borders of digital services is expected to come from Andrus Ansip, the European Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market. It is in response to campaigning from the UK where a high VAT registration threshold has meant that micro businesses have been drawn into the EU VAT regime for the first time under the 2015 changes.

However it is far from certain that such a proposal would be carried. There are practical obstacles with a digital VAT threshold, principally because most other EU member states have much lower VAT registration thresholds.