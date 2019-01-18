Italy launches Esterometro VAT report
- Jan 18, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Italy has confirmed the details of its new VAT filing, the Esterometro, which replaces the Spesometro for most Italian VAT registered businesses.
The Esterometro reports cross-border VAT transactions not recorded within the extended live invoice reporting system, Sistema di Interscambio (SdI). From 1 January 2019, all B2B and B2C transactions between resident Italian tax payers have to be live submitted to SdI for approval and onward submission to the supplier’s customers. Transactions out of scope for the Esterometro therefore are intra-community supplies and imports/exports of both goods and services.
The Esterometro is filed in XML format, and is due on a monthly basis. Foreign businesses with an Italian VAT registration are not required to complete the Esterometro.
