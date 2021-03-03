3 March 2021 - the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has extending again the VAT rate cut on hospitality and tourism from 20% to 5% until 30 Sep 2021; then 12.5% until 30 April 2022

24 Sep update - the UK has extended the cut in VAT on hospitality and tourism from 13 Jan 2021 until 31 March 2021

PREVIOUSLY: The UK has cut the reduced Value Added Tax on hospitality services from the current 20% standard rate to the reduced rate of 5% on 8 July 2020 in the Chancellor’s economic update. The measure will be in place from 15 July 2020 until 12 January 2021. It will cost £4billion. The UK has already spent £49billion in public COVID support.

The UK rate cut covers: Restaurants; cafes; pubs (ex alcohol); hospitality; hotels; B&B's; home rental; caravan and tent sites; hot take away food; theatres; fairs; circuses; amusement parks; concerts; museums; zoos; cinemas; studio or factory tours; botanical gardens; exhibitions; and similar cultural events and facilities. The reduction only applies on entrance fees to the attractions listed; not other supplies provided during the visits such as souvenirs. However, if the goods are part of the admission fee and are incidental to the main supply, the whole supply is eligible for the temporary reduced rate.

Note: served alcoholic drinks will not benefit from the cut. It excludes entry into sporting events. The UK has already brought forward reduced VAT rate cuts for e-books.

Most European countries offer reduced rates on tourism and cultural serves; several have cut them further for the rest of this year to support the hard-hit sectors during COVID. Prior VAT rate cuts on specific sectors have shown inconclusive benefits; usually retained by retailers and merely brining forward demand rather generating new spend. Follow our global COVID VAT measures.

