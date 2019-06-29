Zambia delays replacement of VAT till Sep 2019
- Jun 29, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Zambia has again postponed the replacement of its VAT regime with a 9% sales tax until 1 September 2019. The original plan was for the introduction on 1 July 2019.
The scrapping of the existing 16% Value Added Tax was first announced in March 2019 due to the difficulties of funding VAT refunds. VAT was first introduced in 1995. The new tax will apply on the supply of goods by manufacturers, producers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers and the importers of goods into the country. The tax will also apply to certain services, including importers of services. Businesses incurring
