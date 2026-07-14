Why Avalara

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Tax type
Sales and use
Compliance management for state and local taxes
VAT
Streamline VAT determination, e-invoicing, and reporting
Communications
Tax management for connected devices and services
Consumer use
Self-assessment for buyer-owed taxes
Business sizes
Small
Tax management for small business owners
Midsize
Compliance tools for your accounting team
Enterprise
Omnichannel tax management at scale
Business needs
Tax risk assessment
Products to estimate where you have tax obligations
Tax calculation
Cloud-based products for a variety of tax types
Returns
Filing solutions for all business types
E-Invoicing
Global e-invoicing and live reporting
Cross-border
Compliance for international taxes and duties
Exemption certificates
Tax exemption document management
Business licenses
Registration and licensing for businesses of all sizes
Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS)
Simplify VAT registration requirements
Industries
Manufacturing
Distributors, warehouses, and manufacturers
Software
SaaS, subscriptions, and digital products and services
Accounting
Small, medium, and large accounting firms and practices
Communications
Tax management for connected devices and services
Supply chain and logistics
International traders, shippers, and suppliers
Fuel & Energy
Automated tax compliance for fuel and energy industries
See all products & solutions
Core products and services
Avalara AvaTax
Our flagship tax calculation service
Avalara Returns
Returns preparation and filing products
VAT Returns & Reporting
Automate VAT return preparation, filing, and compliance
VAT Registration and Returns
Manage registrations, simply and securely
Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting
International e-invoicing and reporting compliance
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management
Document management for tax-exempt sales
Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable
Automated use tax compliance for your purchasing process
Additional products & services
Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment
Nexus risk assessment for selling to the U.S.
Avalara Business Licenses
Licensing and registration across the U.S.
Avalara Tax Research
Plain-language answers to tax questions
Item Classification
Simplify taxability categorization with the power of AI
Avalara Cross-Border
Classification, VAT, GST, and customs management
Tariff Code Classification
Automate tariff code classification with AI
Streamlined Sales Tax Program
25 states cover the costs for qualified sellers
Integrations and APIs
Shopify
Adobe Commerce
NetSuite
SAP
Woo Commerce
Salesforce
Workday
See all integrations
Overview
Our platform
The Avalara platform for tax and compliance
Tax software demos
See how Avalara products work
Pricing FAQ
How Avalara determines pricing for your business
See all products and services
Existing partners
Partner Portal
Log in to submit referrals, view financial statements, and marketing resources
Submit an opportunity
Earn incentives when you submit a qualified opportunity
Partner programs
Become a partner
Accountant, consulting, and technology partners
Become a Certified Implementer
Support, online training, and continuing education
Awards
Celebrating partner growth and innovation
Find a partner
Avalara Certified Implementers
Recommended Avalara implementation partners
Developers
Preferred Avalara integration developers
Accountants
State and local tax experts across the U.S.
Integrations
Connect to ERPs, ecommerce platforms, and other business systems
Tools
EU rates
At-a-glance rates for EU member states
Global rates
At-a-glance rates across countries
U.S. Sales tax risk assessment
Check U.S. nexus and tax responsibilities
Featured
Reverse charge VAT
VAT reverse charge guide
Digitalisation of tax reporting
Realtime VAT compliance (including MTD)
Selling into the USA
Sales tax for non-US sellers
Know your nexus
Sales tax laws by U.S. state
Learning
Resource Centre
Tools, webinars, guides, and more
Blog
Tax insights and updates for Europe
Webinars
Implementation
Developer Resources
Documentation, tools, guides, and other resources
Product Documentation
Release notes, product guides, and more
Training
Avalara University self-guided training
Support Plans
On-demand technical support and reporting
Country resources
May tax updates
Stay ahead on indirect tax insights
EU Rates
At-a-glance rates for EU member states
Global Rates
At-a-glance rates across countries
EU VAT Registration
EU VAT Returns
Distance Selling
EU VAT Digital Service MOSS
About
Why Avalara
What makes Avalara unique
Leadership
The Avalara executive team
Locations
Our global offices
Press
Press releases and media coverage
Jobs
Career opportunities
Why Avalara
We live and breathe tax compliance! Tax Automation Software and compliance solutions for any-sized business, any industry. Find out more.