Real-time invoicing architecture for Spain: SII, VeriFactu, and ERP integration

Spain’s SII and VeriFactu frameworks have changed the technical requirements around invoicing and value-added tax (VAT) reporting.

What was previously handled through periodic reporting and reconciliation must now operate through near real-time data flows between ERP systems, invoicing platforms, compliance engines, and the Spanish Tax Agency (AEAT).

This is an architectural challenge for IT and finance teams. Invoice data must be extracted, validated, transformed, submitted, monitored, corrected, and retained continuously — without disrupting operational billing systems.

This is no longer just a reporting problem. Businesses managing SII and VeriFactu compliance in real-time increasingly need a unified architecture that supports both VAT reporting and invoice integrity from the same underlying transaction flow.

Let’s evaluate what systems architecture is required to achieve compliant, scalable real-time invoicing in Spain.