US sales tax nexus for UK ecommerce sellers: A multistate compliance guide

Understanding how sales and use tax obligations arise starts with nexus. Nexus is the word used to describe the connection between a business and a U.S. state that triggers an obligation for the business to register for, collect, and remit U.S. sales tax. There are many ways to trigger nexus, but the most common are physical nexus and economic nexus.

Physical nexus

Physical nexus is established if your business has a physical presence in a state in the form of an office or warehouse, for example. Attending events and employing remote workers are other ways to establish physical nexus. Your ecommerce company can also establish physical nexus if you use a fulfilment centre to store inventory and process orders, even when the facility is owned by another party, such as Amazon FBA. Among the mistakes that ecommerce businesses can make when selling into the U.S., overlooking goods stored with third parties when determining nexus is common.

Economic nexus

Economic nexus can be established even without physical nexus if your company makes a certain number of sales transactions or reaches a certain amount of revenue within a state. States set their own thresholds, which vary. For example, many states have thresholds of $100,000 in sales and/or 200 transactions. Some states have recently chosen to eliminate transaction-count thresholds, while others never adopted them.



Knowing when sales tax compliance becomes mandatory and what you need to do to stay in good standing with tax authorities in the U.S. is vital to avoid fines and audit penalties.