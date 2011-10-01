France raises VAT on sugar drinks to 19.6% in 2012

France has put forward plans to increase VAT on non-alcoholic drinks in 2012.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Fillon as part of the 2012 Budget plans. The drinks included are: lemonade, fruit juices or nectar with added sugar. The Value Added Tax rate on these consumables will be recategorised from the reduced rate to the current standard VAT rate, 19.6%.

Experts from the Association des industries alimentaries claimed this would lead to a 1% rise in prices.