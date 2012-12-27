France cinema tickets face VAT increase

French cinema goers face a rise in the French VAT rate from 7.5% to 10% at the start of 2014.

As part of a general increase in French VAT from 19.6% to 20%, the reduced VAT rates are being simplified from 5.5% and 7% to 5% and 10% respectively. While most cultural activities will be set at 5%, cinema tickets will go up to 10%.

There have been a number attempts by the cinema industry to have the increase withdrawn during the discussions of the new budget in Parliament. However, they have all been rejected.

Members of the European Union may set their own VAT rates. Although there are rules on which goods or services which may enjoy reduced VAT rates. These include cultural activities, as well as passenger transport, power, newspapers, books, public services, hotel accommodation and restaurant food. You can review all EU VAT Rates here.