German VAT invoice and compliance rules changes

From the 1 June 2013, new German Value Added Tax rules on invoices came into effect following the implementation of the 2nd EU VAT Directive on Invoices. There were also a range of other changes, including:

New German VAT invoice requirements

Rules on the place of supply of services for non-taxable activities

Changes to the ability to deduct input VAT suffered on intra-community acquisitions from Germany

Clarification on the definition of non-resident businesses

Renewal of the derogations on the exceptions for input VAT deductions for insurance

Further options for the use of the VAT reverse charge on passenger transport, gas and electricity supplies

An extension of the VAT deductions for international aviation companies