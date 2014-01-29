France to cut VAT rate on digital newspapers and magazines

The French government says it plans to reduce the VAT rate on digital newspapers and journals from the standard 20% rate to the reduced 2.1%.

Currently, print newspapers and magazines bought by consumers in France from French publishers are subject to the reduced French VAT rate of 2.1%. The government now wants to give the digital versions the same tax break as it has already given e-books. In January 2012, the French VAT rate on digital books was reduced from 19.6% (the pre 2014 French VAT rate) to 7%. French e-books were then moved to the 5.5% rate at the start of 2014 when the 7% VAT French rate was abolished.

This followed a similar move by Luxembourg, which reduced its e-book VAT rate from 15% to 3%. Since Luxembourg is the home of Amazon Kindle, the most successful e-book retailer, this means consumers anywhere in Europe were able to buy e-books with more cheaply if they went to Luxembourg.