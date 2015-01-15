French VAT rates and returns updates

France has issued a number of decrees modifying the French VAT regime. The changes, effective on 1 January 2015, include: French VAT rates The VAT rate on construction services provided in designated areas of deprivation has been reduced to 5.5%

Imports of works of art or antiques will now be subject to 5.5% instead of 10%.

Tickets for sporting events have been reclassified from nil VAT to 5.5% French VAT returns Withdrawal of the requirement to submit two duplicate annual returns for the simplified VAT regime

VAT remittances for the simplified VAT regime have been changed to twice annually

