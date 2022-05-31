EU e-services VAT thresholds

From 1 January 2019, EU member states introduce two VAT and invoicing simplifications to the B2C digital services Mini One Stop Shop (MOSS) regime. This covers the 2015 reforms to destination-based VAT obligations on electronic consumer sales, and the introduction of the single MOSS return to report e-services consumer sales across Europe.

Electronic services include: streaming media; e-books; apps; subscriptions to online membership sites; online newspapers and other journals; software; broadcast and telecoms services.

The two simplifications are: