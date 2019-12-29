2020 - EU VAT four quick fixes

The EU VAT regime, which collects €1.2 trillion in taxes per annum, is due to undergo huge reforms over the next few years. Member states are debating overhauling the current ‘temporary’ systems for a definitive ‘destination’ based regime – provisionally from July 2022. This reform is aimed at helping eliminate an estimated €50 billion in annual VAT fraud.

Ahead of this reform, EU member states have agreed four changes for 1st January 2020 to the business-to-business (B2B) VAT rules on EU cross-border transactions (‘intra-community supplies’). These will help businesses operating cross-border supply chains by clarifying their VAT obligations. They also seek to tighten up areas vulnerable to VAT fraud. These reforms are known as the ‘four quick fixes’, and cover the following areas: