Digital transformation and VAT returns

During the course of 2020, the acceleration of the adoption of digital technology was extraordinary.

Analyst predictions for the growth of the digital world were blown out of the water when we were confined to our home and reliant on living our lives and conducting business solely online. While restrictions have eased in many countries, this shift towards the increased reliance of technology is unlikely to revert to previous use. In fact, data now suggests that 95% of purchases will be made online by 2040.*

The adoption of technology in VAT and tax returns brings with it plenty of benefits: for example, the ability to enter new markets, better communications with customers and authorities and of course, a real opportunity to address the growing issue of VAT fraud.

Understandably, many businesses had to quickly adapt to the shift without having had the time to properly prepare for what this might mean in the longer term. However, both technology and tax legislation change so quickly it’s imperative for those who are keen to continue to grow to stay ahead of the curve and keep up to date with the digital changes.

If you haven’t already, now is the time to consider what systems you have in place and examine what you might need to future-proof and protect your business.

In a recent webinar, Avalara’s senior VAT experts Ruby Buckland and Reece Duncan explored the latest trends in this sector and offered their advice on the steps you can take to effectively utilise technology to enable positive change. Here’s what they shared: