Pakistan launches Single Sales Tax Return and Portal

Alex Baulf Alex Baulf Jan 5, 2022

Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a Memorandum confirming that it has developed a Single Sales Tax Portal and Return to simplify the process of filing of sales tax returns. Taxpayers will be able to file a single sales tax return instead of having to file separate returns to the FBR and each of the different provincial sales tax authorities. 

The system will automatically apportion input tax adjustment as well as tax payments across the sales tax authorities, therefore eliminating the need for reconciliations and payment transfers. The first return to be filed under this new portal and single sales tax return will be the December 2021 period which is due to be filed in January 2022. 

Please note that the old sales tax return will not be available to complete and file for the December 2021 return and taxpayers are therefore advised to familiarise themselves with the new Single Sales Tax Return and Portal. The FBR has already enabled the uploading of sales tax invoices for December 2021.

Pakistan VAT
