Five key takeaways from France’s Journée de la Facture Électronique 2022
Avalara attended the “Journée de la Facture Électronique 2022”, organised by Le Forum National de la Facture Electronique (FNFE), and held in Paris on April 5, 2022. The event brought together a number of stakeholders including representatives from the DGFiP, businesses and e-invoicing solution providers. We have summarised five interesting announcements made on the day.
- There are no plans to further delay the introduction of mandatory e-invoicing in France. From July 1, 2024, all businesses in France will need to be able to receive e-invoices and large businesses will need to issue e-invoices to customers. Businesses are advised to start forming a dedicated project team with a project manager.
- Businesses will be free to select and use the e-invoicing “Dematerialisation” partner platform of their choice (single or multiple partners) or connect to and use the public invoicing portal direct.
- Dematerialisation partner platforms authorised to exchange invoices and transmit the data to the public portal must be approved and registered as government partners. The list of registered partner dematerialization platforms will be published on the impots.gouv.fr webpage in early 2024.
- A pilot e-invoicing phase is planned for the first half of 2024 (January to June 2024). The pilot will have approximately 300 entities participating.
- The updated finalised technical specifications for e-invoicing and e-reporting will be released on June 30, 2022. The current draft specifications that were released on March 31, 2022 are “75% complete”.
“After having deployed mandatory electronic invoicing to the public sector (2017 to 2020), France is preparing to extend this practice to all invoices between taxable persons, from 2024. Nearly 4 million companies and 2 billion invoices per year, not counting sales to individuals and internationally, which will also be the subject of an almost real-time feedback on VAT to the tax administration.”
Le Forum National de la Facture Electronique (FNFE)
Avalara has an e-invoicing solution that can help companies stay compliant in over 60 countries including France.
Contact an expert at Avalara to discuss how we can assist with the upcoming e-invoicing mandate in France.
A solution that complies with global e-invoicing rules
Futureproof your business and stay compliant with local regulations in over 60 countries.
A solution that complies with global e-invoicing rules
Futureproof your business and stay compliant with local regulations in over 60 countries.
Stay up to date
Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.