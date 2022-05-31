Five key takeaways from France’s Journée de la Facture Électronique 2022

Alex Baulf Alex Baulf Apr 28, 2022

Avalara attended the “Journée de la Facture Électronique 2022”, organised by Le Forum National de la Facture Electronique (FNFE), and held in Paris on April 5, 2022. The event brought together a number of stakeholders including representatives from the DGFiP, businesses and e-invoicing solution providers. We have summarised five interesting announcements made on the day.

  1. There are no plans to further delay the introduction of mandatory e-invoicing in France. From July 1, 2024, all businesses in France will need to be able to receive e-invoices and large businesses will need to issue e-invoices to customers. Businesses are advised to start forming a dedicated project team with a project manager.
  2. Businesses will be free to select and use the e-invoicing “Dematerialisation” partner platform of their choice (single or multiple partners) or connect to and use the public invoicing portal direct.
  3. Dematerialisation partner platforms authorised to exchange invoices and transmit the data to the public portal must be approved and registered as government partners. The list of registered partner dematerialization platforms will be published on the impots.gouv.fr webpage in early 2024.
  4. A pilot e-invoicing phase is planned for the first half of 2024 (January to June 2024). The pilot will have approximately 300 entities participating.
  5. The updated finalised technical specifications for e-invoicing and e-reporting will be released on June 30, 2022. The current draft specifications that were released on March 31, 2022 are “75% complete”.

Avalara has an e-invoicing solution that can help companies stay compliant in over 60 countries including France. 

Contact an expert at Avalara to discuss how we can assist with the upcoming e-invoicing mandate in France.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
