Overview
From the UK's Making Tax Digital, to SAF-T, e-invoice reporting and Chinese special fapiao invoices, tax authorities around the world are looking to technology to help them efficiently track tax due and reduce significant tax avoidance and evasion.
The number of countries implementing, or planning, the move to live transactional reporting is growing. This free, virtual summit will evaluate both the current and planned regimes. We’ll look at not only the implications for tax compliance, but the technical and implementation challenges they present for businesses.
We’ll be discussing:
- The state of the market - what have we seen so far and why this is being accelerated
- The current VAT digitisation regimes and what's on the horizon
- The upcoming EU VAT Reforms, including a checklist for OSS and IOSS
- Technology as an enabler, and why cloud is the way to go
DATE
Instant access
on demand
TIME
Instant access
on demand
DURATION
90 minutes
COST
Free
Agenda
1
Welcome and introduction
with Ruby Buckland, Director at Avalara
Speakers
Ruby Buckland
Director
Avalara
2
Record to report – the evolution of the VAT return
The VAT return is evolving. With the rise of e-invoicing and real-time reporting requirements across the globe, ensuring data accuracy throughout the sales cycle is key. In this session we’ll be exploring the state of the market, how we’ve got here and what you need to know right now.
Speakers
Reece Duncan
Senior Solutions Consultant
Avalara
Chris Thomas
VAT Solutions Manager
Avalara
3
Riding the VAT change tsunami
What's next? In this 20 minute session we’ll be looking at the legislation and digging into some of the key changes that have taken place this year or are on the horizon. We will also be covering their impact and what they mean for your business.
Speakers
Reece Duncan
Senior Solutions Consultant
Avalara
Alexa Matthews
Senior Solutions Consultant
Avalara
4
EU VAT Reforms: Unlocking the opportunities
July 1 will see some one of the biggest changes to the EU VAT system in the last 30 years as the EU launches its Ecommerce VAT Package. This session will provide a practical checklist for businesses wanting to take advantage of two of the key reforms, the One-Stop Shop (OSS) and Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS).
Speakers
Matthew Harrison
Director
Avalara
Ianthe Spillemaeckers
VAT Solutions Specialist
Avalara
5
Cloud migration: the next step in your compliance journey? [Panel session]
We’re entering a perfect storm of legislative requirements, working habits and technological advancements. In this panel we will be discussing the benefits of migrating your tax and finance systems to the cloud and what businesses need to consider.
Speakers and panelists
Emmie Nygard
Director
KPMG
Kid Misso
VP Product
Avalara
Patricia Oakley
Senior Director
Avalara
Thomas Lemmon
Senior Journalist
Accountancy Age
Tim Truesdale
Product Director
Infor