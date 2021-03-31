ON DEMAND

The evolution of the VAT return

• Align with current market requirements
• VAT digitisation regimes and what to expect next
• Overcome legacy system challenges
• How ERPs are planning for the future
The evolution of the VAT return:

• Align with current market requirements
• VAT digitisation regimes and what to expect next
• Overcome legacy system challenges
• How ERPs are planning for the future
Overview

From the UK's Making Tax Digital, to SAF-T, e-invoice reporting and Chinese special fapiao invoices, tax authorities around the world are looking to technology to help them efficiently track tax due and reduce significant tax avoidance and evasion.

The number of countries implementing, or planning, the move to live transactional reporting is growing. This free, virtual summit will evaluate both the current and planned regimes. We’ll look at not only the implications for tax compliance, but the technical and implementation challenges they present for businesses.

We’ll be discussing:

  • The state of the market - what have we seen so far and why this is being accelerated
  • The current VAT digitisation regimes and what's on the horizon
  • The upcoming EU VAT Reforms, including a checklist for OSS and IOSS
  • Technology as an enabler, and why cloud is the way to go

Agenda

1

Welcome and introduction

with Ruby Buckland, Director at Avalara

Speakers

Ruby Buckland, Avalara

Ruby Buckland
Director
Avalara

2

Record to report – the evolution of the VAT return

The VAT return is evolving. With the rise of e-invoicing and real-time reporting requirements across the globe, ensuring data accuracy throughout the sales cycle is key. In this session we’ll be exploring the state of the market, how we’ve got here and what you need to know right now.

Speakers

Reece Duncan, Avalara

Reece Duncan
Senior Solutions Consultant
Avalara

Chris Thomas, Avalara – click for bio

Chris Thomas
VAT Solutions Manager
Avalara

3

Riding the VAT change tsunami

What's next? In this 20 minute session we’ll be looking at the legislation and digging into some of the key changes that have taken place this year or are on the horizon. We will also be covering their impact and what they mean for your business.

Speakers

Reece Duncan, Avalara

Reece Duncan
Senior Solutions Consultant
Avalara

Alexa Matthews, Avalara

Alexa Matthews
Senior Solutions Consultant
Avalara

4

EU VAT Reforms: Unlocking the opportunities

July 1 will see some one of the biggest changes to the EU VAT system in the last 30 years as the EU launches its Ecommerce VAT Package. This session will provide a practical checklist for businesses wanting to take advantage of two of the key reforms, the One-Stop Shop (OSS) and Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS).

Speakers

Matt Harrisson, Avalara

Matthew Harrison
Director
Avalara

Ianthe Spillemaeckers, Avalara

Ianthe Spillemaeckers
VAT Solutions Specialist
 Avalara

5

Cloud migration: the next step in your compliance journey? [Panel session]

We’re entering a perfect storm of legislative requirements, working habits and technological advancements. In this panel we will be discussing the benefits of migrating your tax and finance systems to the cloud and what businesses need to consider.

Speakers and panelists

Emmie Nygard, KPMG

Emmie Nygard
Director
KPMG

Kid Misso, Avalara

Kid Misso
VP Product
Avalara

Patricia Oakley, Avalara

Patricia Oakley
Senior Director
Avalara

Tom Lemmon, Accountacy Age – click for bio

Thomas Lemmon
Senior Journalist
Accountancy Age

Tim Truesdale, Infor

Tim Truesdale
Product Director
Infor

Speakers from

