WEBINAR
Streamlining Global Tax and Finance Compliance with Workday & Avalara
Save my spot
date
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
time
11 a.m. BST
duration
45 minutes
Entering new international markets presents significant opportunities; however, global expansion and complexity often go hand in hand.
Hear how Snowflake leveraged Avalara and Workday to support its global business growth.
You’ll learn:
- How joint customer, Snowflake, leveraged Avalara and Workday to grow internationally
- How to improve compliance when working across multiple countries
- How to effectively manage the risks involved when expanding
- How Snowflake navigated the often-complex global finance requirements for multinational organisations
Join the webinar and prepare for your international expansion
About the speakers
Jamie Kimball
Sr. Director, Enterprise Solutions, Avalara
Riaan du Preez
Sr. Director, Financial Systems, Snowflake
Ricardo Rodriguez
Sr. Manager, Indirect Tax, Snowflake
Marion Carr
Product Marketing Director, Workday
Save my spot