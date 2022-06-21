WEBINAR

Streamlining Global Tax and Finance Compliance with Workday & Avalara

date

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

time

11 a.m. BST

duration

45 minutes

Entering new international markets presents significant opportunities; however, global expansion and complexity often go hand in hand.

Hear how Snowflake leveraged Avalara and Workday to support its global business growth.

You’ll learn:

  • How joint customer, Snowflake, leveraged Avalara and Workday to grow internationally 
  • How to improve compliance when working across multiple countries
  • How to effectively manage the risks involved when expanding
  • How Snowflake navigated the often-complex global finance requirements for multinational organisations 

Join the webinar and prepare for your international expansion

About the speakers

Jamie Kimball

Jamie Kimball

Sr. Director, Enterprise Solutions, Avalara 

Riaan Du Preez

Riaan du Preez

Sr. Director, Financial Systems, Snowflake

Ricardo Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez

Sr. Manager, Indirect Tax, Snowflake

Marion Carr

Marion Carr

Product Marketing Director, Workday

Related resources

Customer story
Snowflake streamlines global tax with Avalara

Learn how the data cloud company used Avalara solutions to help overcome significant tax compliance challenges as it expanded globally.
Connector
Avalara Connector for Workday

With this connector, you can send transaction data from Workday to Avalara AvaTax and tax calculations from AvaTax to Workday, assign item classifications, and manage exemptions.
Guide
Why Avalara is the answer for enterprise tax compliance

What enterprise organisations need to know about our global cloud-based compliance platform.