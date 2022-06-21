Get certified to implement Avalara E‑Invoicing and Live Reporting
Partner with Avalara
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
4:00 p.m. GMT
45 minutes
Expand your offering and add new revenue streams
By becoming a certified implementation partner for Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, you can expand your services and help your customers overcome their
e-invoicing challenges.
Join our webinar to find out how to get certified.
In this webinar, we’ll cover:
- How to become an Avalara certified implementation partner
- What the benefits are for you and your customers
- Why now is a great time to partner with Avalara
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax
Alex specialises in analysing changing compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and A-NZ Peppol All Stakeholders Working Group, and he represents Avalara for OpenPeppol, EESPA, and the U.S. Federal Reserve E-invoicing Marketplace Pilot.
Garin Pangburn
Technical Service Program Director
During his 15 years at Avalara, Garin has managed the teams responsible for thousands of implementations. In 2019 he launched Partner Success, which focuses on our Certified Implementer Program (CIP) and additional partner-centric programs such as Avalara Returns for Accountants (A4A).
Partner with Avalara