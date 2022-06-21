WEBINAR

Get certified to implement Avalara E‑Invoicing and Live Reporting

Partner with Avalara

date

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

time

4:00 p.m. GMT

duration

45 minutes

Expand your offering and add new revenue streams

By becoming a certified implementation partner for Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, you can expand your services and help your customers overcome their
e-invoicing challenges.

Join our webinar to find out how to get certified.

In this webinar, we’ll cover:

  • How to become an Avalara certified implementation partner
  • What the benefits are for you and your customers
  • Why now is a great time to partner with Avalara

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax

Alex specialises in analysing changing compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and A-NZ Peppol All Stakeholders Working Group, and he represents Avalara for OpenPeppol, EESPA, and the U.S. Federal Reserve E-invoicing Marketplace Pilot.

Garin Pangburn

Technical Service Program Director

During his 15 years at Avalara, Garin has managed the teams responsible for thousands of implementations. In 2019 he launched Partner Success, which focuses on our Certified Implementer Program (CIP) and additional partner-centric programs such as Avalara Returns for Accountants (A4A).

Related resources

WEBINAR
The benefits of partnering with Avalara

Learn more about global e-invoicing mandates, what this means for businesses, and how we can work together to support your customers.
VIDEO
What is e-invoicing?

Discover how Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting can help you comply with regulations as a growing number of countries are putting mandatory e-invoicing requirements in place to reduce VAT evasion.
WEBINAR
How to integrate Avalara

Learn how to integrate Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting to enhance your offering, gain a competitive advantage, and add new revenue streams to your business.

