How to integrate Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting
Thursday, September 14, 2023
4:00 p.m. BST
45 minutes
With the rise in tax authorities mandating the use of e-invoicing, compliance will be a significant challenge for many businesses.
Learn how you can enhance your offer, gain an early competitive advantage, and add new revenue streams for your business.
In this webinar, we’ll cover:
- The business impact of these new and changing requirements
- An overview of Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting
- The benefits from partnering with Avalara
- Integration options for technology partners
About the speaker
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax
Alex specialises in analysing changing compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and A-NZ Peppol All Stakeholders Working Group, and he represents Avalara for OpenPeppol, EESPA, and the U.S. Federal Reserve E-invoicing Marketplace Pilot.
