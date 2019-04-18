Death of the European VAT Return
What’s inside:
Country-by-Country guide to
digital transaction reporting sweeping through Europe. As tax authorities begin to pivot towards live invoice submissions are traditional, periodic VAT returns headed for extinction?
Avalara’s latest digital VAT reporting guide provides an overview of the progress of the pioneering countries, including:
- Early adopters of the OECD SAF-T transaction reporting standard
- E-ledger obligations in countries requiring supplementary VAT return data
- Live invoice reporting and tax authorities’ approval already in place in Spain, Hungary and Italy, and coming to Greece and Portugal
- The UK’s Making Tax Digital plans for digital VAT records and filings, going live in April 2019
