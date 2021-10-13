Ecommerce EU VAT reforms guide 2021
New EU VAT rules explained for B2C enterprises and marketplace sellers
On July 1, 2021, the European Union (EU) introduced sweeping reforms to the VAT obligations of B2C ecommerce sellers and marketplaces.
In this new guide we explain exactly what the impact of these changes entail for businesses trading into and across the EU.
In the most significant changes to the VAT scheme in 30 years, the scheme launched notable initiatives including the Union & Non-Union One-Stop Shop (OSS), the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) and Marketplace Deemed Supplier obligations.
With ecommerce enterprises continuing to endure an exceptional period of change, understanding what the reforms mean can feel overwhelming.
However, despite the perceived complexity, there are many significant business benefits to be gained by the EU VAT changes.
Inside this guide we explain:
The EU's 2021 ecommerce package of reforms
Seller and marketplaces’ obligations
How to protect your bottom line
How to improve your customers’ experience