GUIDE TO SELLING IN THE U.S.

If you’re selling to the U.S., you must understand nexus.

For a U.S. nexus sales tax guide, enter your info 

Know your nexus. Our helpful guide breaks down what this complex sales tax term means and how to know if and when you’re responsible for paying. This guide is a must-have for non-U.S. businesses selling to the U.S.

Your biggest nexus questions answered

You’re not alone: U.S. nexus rules stump even the savviest tax and accounting professionals. This guide helps you understand: 

  • What is nexus?
  • What triggers nexus?
  • How does nexus work for international sellers?
  • How do I keep up?

All this and more in our quick, easy-to-understand guide. Get your complimentary copy today.

For a U.S. nexus sales tax guide, enter your info 

Related resources

WEBINAR
Nexus: What it is, why you need to know

Take the guesswork out of U.S. sales tax with this helpful video about nexus: what it is and why you must know.

BLOG
Know your nexus

If you’re selling in the U.S. or just thinking about it, you must understand your U.S. sales tax obligations. This blog post explains what nexus is and includes five steps to managing it.
TOOL
Sales tax risk assessment

Nexus is a connection with a state requiring you to pay sales tax that’s triggered when you meet a tax threshold. Discover where your sales may require you to register for sales tax.