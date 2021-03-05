Multichannel sellers’ guide to U.S. sales tax
How selling through multiple channels impacts your U.S. sales tax obligations
Are you selling into the U.S.? It’s difficult to stay on top of each state's sales tax liabilities and customs code hurdles. Read our guide to help you navigate your U.S. sales tax obligations.
How we transact business is changing.
Buyers and sellers are now more connected online through ecommerce sites, marketplaces, and social channels. Direct-to-consumer, business-to-business, and international ecommerce are all seeing spikes in growth.
To adapt to this new “new normal,” sellers need to have a multichannel strategy that aligns with how customers want to find, buy, and get products today. As you plan for the future of your business, it’s helpful to understand how multichannel selling can affect how you manage U.S. sales tax.
This guide provides insights into:
Understanding how multichannel selling can trigger U.S. sales tax nexus, that requires you to register, collect and remit tax, and file returns in more states.
Multichannel scenarios and how they can change how your business manages tax compliance.
Ensuring you have a complete, accurate, and audit-ready record of all transactions, using data aggregation and streamlined tax management.
What steps you need to take to be compliant with sales tax as your business grows.
Where you can gain efficiencies and reduce risk with tax automation.