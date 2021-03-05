How we transact business is changing.



Buyers and sellers are now more connected online through ecommerce sites, marketplaces, and social channels. Direct-to-consumer, business-to-business, and international ecommerce are all seeing spikes in growth.



To adapt to this new “new normal,” sellers need to have a multichannel strategy that aligns with how customers want to find, buy, and get products today. As you plan for the future of your business, it’s helpful to understand how multichannel selling can affect how you manage U.S. sales tax.