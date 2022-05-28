Report
RetailX Germany 360°
Challenges and opportunities in Europe’s largest market
After a downturn in 2023, Germany’s economy looks to be rebounding, opening the door for new sellers. The first edition of the RetailX Germany 360° report explores Germany’s digital economy, consumer behaviour, and how leading retailers are utilising its channels.
Topics covered in the report:
- Strategic overview
- Market review
- Sustainability
- Retail media, merchandising, and promotions
- Consumer focus
- Subscriptions
- Instore services
- Fulfilment
- Payments
- Marketplaces
- Company profiles
- Key learnings
- Partner perspective
