Report

RetailX Germany 360°

Get the report

Challenges and opportunities in Europe’s largest market

After a downturn in 2023, Germany’s economy looks to be rebounding, opening the door for new sellers. The first edition of the RetailX Germany 360° report explores Germany’s digital economy, consumer behaviour, and how leading retailers are utilising its channels.

Topics covered in the report:

  • Strategic overview
  • Market review
  • Sustainability
  • Retail media, merchandising, and promotions
  • Consumer focus
  • Subscriptions
  • Instore services
  • Fulfilment
  • Payments
  • Marketplaces
  • Company profiles
  • Key learnings
  • Partner perspective
RetailX Germany Report

Get the report

Related resources

Product
Avalara Tariff Code Classification

Automate your tariff code classification process for fast and consistent results.
Webinar
Technology, taxation, and transformation: Building a world-class finance function

Discover how automation can transform your business.
Guide
First steps towards cross-border tax compliance

Learn how alternative selling, shipping, warehousing, and peak season sales impact cross-border tax compliance.