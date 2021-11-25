Scaling up your retail business across borders, from checkout to delivery
Leverage your tech to optimise the end-to-end customer experience
Please note that by providing your opt-in consent to receive marketing communications from Avalara, you will also be providing your consent to receive marketing from Avalara’s partner Metapack, who are participating in this guide.
Tax and duties calculation: U.K. exporters lost an estimated £47.6 billion in previous year due to tax compliance mistakes
Customer post-purchase experience: 93% of shoppers have had a bad post-purchase experience in the previous year
This guide covers:
Scaling up for peak sales periods
Peak sales periods are one of the biggest challenges faced by international businesses. It’s critical to be prepared to handle a significant volume of both sales transactions and returns, and to have an efficient cross-border shipping process. In the guide, we examine preparations you can make to take advantage of these opportunities, from supply chain management to tax liabilities.
Navigating tax and customs obligations
Keeping up with regulations from tax and customs authorities is a constant thorn in the side of retailers. Learn about common problems you may encounter when trading abroad, whether it’s in the EU, U.K., or further afield. We’ll take you through some of the tried-and-tested solutions to help you automate tax and customs compliance.
Setting yourself up for expansion
Technology from Avalara and Metapack is compatible with the most popular ecommerce platforms, so you can leverage the functionality of tax calculation and shipping automation, regardless of your existing tech stack. Learn more about how you can automate your end-to-end customer experience, from checkout through to delivery.
